Son Heung-Min News: Five crosses Wednesday
Son registered two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.
Son had a fairly quiet outing Wednesday as he took just two shots and did not create a chance versus a main rival. He recorded five crosses for the fourth time this season, but did not record any accurate crosses. He also took three corners and won one duel in his full 90 minutes of action.
