Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Son Heung-Min headshot

Son Heung-Min News: Five crosses Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Son registered two shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Son had a fairly quiet outing Wednesday as he took just two shots and did not create a chance versus a main rival. He recorded five crosses for the fourth time this season, but did not record any accurate crosses. He also took three corners and won one duel in his full 90 minutes of action.

Son Heung-Min
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now