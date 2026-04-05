Son Heung-Min News: Four assists in historic half
Son had four assists to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 6-0 victory over Orlando City SC.
Son dished out four first-half assists, setting up Denis Bouanga's hat trick and Sergi Palencia's 39th minute finish to become the only player alongside Lionel Messi in MLS history to record four or more assists in a single half. He wrapped up the full 90 with five chances created, four shots and multiple ball recoveries, and he now sits atop MLS with six assists through six matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Son Heung-Min See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 8October 14, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 19May 17, 2024
-
Match of the Week
Premier League Match of the Week: Arsenal vs. TottenhamApril 30, 2024
-
Match of the Week
Premier League Match of the Week: Newcastle vs. TottenhamApril 15, 2024
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, March 30March 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Son Heung-Min See More