Son Heung-Min News: Four assists in historic half

Son had four assists to go with four shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 6-0 victory over Orlando City SC.

Son dished out four first-half assists, setting up Denis Bouanga's hat trick and Sergi Palencia's 39th minute finish to become the only player alongside Lionel Messi in MLS history to record four or more assists in a single half. He wrapped up the full 90 with five chances created, four shots and multiple ball recoveries, and he now sits atop MLS with six assists through six matches this season.