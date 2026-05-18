Son Heung-Min News: League-leading ninth assist in loss

Son took four shots (two on goal), took eight corners, sent in six crosses, created five chances, and assisted on a goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Nashville SC.

Son stuffed the stat sheet in nearly every attacking category, racking up his league-leading ninth assist of the season in the process. He'll look to help LAFC get back in the win column at home on Sunday against a Seattle Sounders side that has conceded multiple goals in back-to-back games.