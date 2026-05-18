Son Heung-Min headshot

Son Heung-Min News: League-leading ninth assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Son took four shots (two on goal), took eight corners, sent in six crosses, created five chances, and assisted on a goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Nashville SC.

Son stuffed the stat sheet in nearly every attacking category, racking up his league-leading ninth assist of the season in the process. He'll look to help LAFC get back in the win column at home on Sunday against a Seattle Sounders side that has conceded multiple goals in back-to-back games.

Son Heung-Min
Los Angeles Football Club
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