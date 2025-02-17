Fantasy Soccer
Son Heung-Min headshot

Son Heung-Min News: Productive in Sunday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Son recorded three shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Despite not being involved in the lone goal of Sunday's match, Son had a very productive day versus Manchester United. He created four chances and recorded eight crosses, both of which marked his second most in a match this season. He also recorded three shots, four corners, one tackle and one clearance before he was subbed off in the 87th minute for Wilson Odobert.

