Son Heung-Min headshot

Son Heung-Min News: Provides assist against SD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Son assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against San Diego FC.

Son came off the bench in the second half and instantly made an impact, threading the final pass that Denis Bouanga finished from a tight angle in the 82nd minute to cut it to 2-1 and ignite LAFC's late comeback push. The assist marked his seventh of the MLS season, and his arrival noticeably kicked LAFC's intensity into another gear as the Black and Gold controlled the closing stretch of the match. Son is still hunting his first goal of the season, but his chemistry with Bouanga off the bench proved to be the turning point in a wild finish that ended in a dramatic draw at Snapdragon Stadium.

Son Heung-Min
Los Angeles Football Club
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