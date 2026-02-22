Son Heung-Min News: Provides assist in first game

Son assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-0 win against Inter Miami CF.

Son set the tone in the season opener against Inter Miami, delivering the assist on David Martinez's 38th minute strike and driving LAFC's most dangerous transition sequences all night. He was a constant threat early, including a sixth minute burst where he rounded Dayne St. Clair and teed up Denis Bouanga for a look that was tipped over the bar. The South Korean star looked sharp and fully dialed in to kick off his first full MLS campaign, and if he maintains this level for the black and gold, he'll firmly enter the MVP conversation.