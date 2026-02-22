Son Heung-Min News: Provides assist in first game
Son assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-0 win against Inter Miami CF.
Son set the tone in the season opener against Inter Miami, delivering the assist on David Martinez's 38th minute strike and driving LAFC's most dangerous transition sequences all night. He was a constant threat early, including a sixth minute burst where he rounded Dayne St. Clair and teed up Denis Bouanga for a look that was tipped over the bar. The South Korean star looked sharp and fully dialed in to kick off his first full MLS campaign, and if he maintains this level for the black and gold, he'll firmly enter the MVP conversation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Son Heung-Min See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 8October 14, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 19May 17, 2024
-
Match of the Week
Premier League Match of the Week: Arsenal vs. TottenhamApril 30, 2024
-
Match of the Week
Premier League Match of the Week: Newcastle vs. TottenhamApril 15, 2024
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, March 30March 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Son Heung-Min See More