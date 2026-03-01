Son Heung-Min News: Provides assist in victory

Son assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo.

Son set up Marco Delgado's opener and stayed heavily involved up top for LAFC, even if he is still chasing his first goal of the season after five shot attempts. He consistently pulled defenders out of shape and opened up the lanes LAFC needed to get clean looks in the box. The South Korean now has two assists in his first two games of the season, clearly prioritizing the team's rhythm over his own numbers while creating three chances for the second straight match and adding two corners to cap off another high-energy shift.