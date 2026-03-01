Son Heung-Min News: Provides assist in victory
Son assisted once to go with five shots (one on goal) and two corners in Saturday's 2-0 win over Houston Dynamo.
Son set up Marco Delgado's opener and stayed heavily involved up top for LAFC, even if he is still chasing his first goal of the season after five shot attempts. He consistently pulled defenders out of shape and opened up the lanes LAFC needed to get clean looks in the box. The South Korean now has two assists in his first two games of the season, clearly prioritizing the team's rhythm over his own numbers while creating three chances for the second straight match and adding two corners to cap off another high-energy shift.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Son Heung-Min See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 8October 14, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 19May 17, 2024
-
Match of the Week
Premier League Match of the Week: Arsenal vs. TottenhamApril 30, 2024
-
Match of the Week
Premier League Match of the Week: Newcastle vs. TottenhamApril 15, 2024
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, March 30March 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Son Heung-Min See More