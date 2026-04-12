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Son Heung-Min News: Rested ahead of Cruz Azul clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Son was rested during Saturday's clash against Portland and is being managed ahead of a big week with Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup return leg against Cruz Azul and the big match matchup looming on Sunday against San Jose, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Son has been in sensational form for LAFC this season, sitting atop the MLS assist charts with six through six matches and recently becoming only the second player in league history alongside Lionel Messi to record four or more assists in a single half. The decision to rest him alongside Hugo Lloris on Saturday is a clear signal of the club's priorities heading into a crucial stretch that includes Wednesday's continental showdown against Cruz Azul and Sunday's MLS fixture against San Jose, with LAFC keen to have their star attacker fully fresh for the biggest challenges ahead.

Son Heung-Min
Los Angeles Football Club
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