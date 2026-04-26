Son Heung-Min headshot

Son Heung-Min News: Rested for CCC clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Son (rest) has been left out of the squad for Saturday's 1-0 victory over Minnesota United to be kept fresh ahead of Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Toluca, according to Athlon Sports.

Son has been the centerpiece of LAFC's squad since his high-profile arrival from Tottenham in August 2025, and the club is clearly managing his minutes with the continental tournament as the primary target this season. Nathan Ordaz stepped up to take on a larger role in his absence, with LAFC prioritizing having their star forward fully rested and ready to go for the Toluca showdown. Son still has to score his first goal of the season with the Black and Gold in the MLS but already contributed six assists in eight league appearances.

Son Heung-Min
Los Angeles Football Club
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