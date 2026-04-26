Son Heung-Min News: Rested for CCC clash
Son (rest) has been left out of the squad for Saturday's 1-0 victory over Minnesota United to be kept fresh ahead of Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Toluca, according to Athlon Sports.
Son has been the centerpiece of LAFC's squad since his high-profile arrival from Tottenham in August 2025, and the club is clearly managing his minutes with the continental tournament as the primary target this season. Nathan Ordaz stepped up to take on a larger role in his absence, with LAFC prioritizing having their star forward fully rested and ready to go for the Toluca showdown. Son still has to score his first goal of the season with the Black and Gold in the MLS but already contributed six assists in eight league appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Son Heung-Min See More
-
Fantrax Waiver Wire
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 8October 14, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 19May 17, 2024
-
Match of the Week
Premier League Match of the Week: Arsenal vs. TottenhamApril 30, 2024
-
Match of the Week
Premier League Match of the Week: Newcastle vs. TottenhamApril 15, 2024
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, March 30March 29, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Son Heung-Min See More