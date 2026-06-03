Son Heung-Min News: Set for major role in World Cup

Son is South Korea's top offensive talent and is expected to start throughout the upcoming international competition.

At 33 years old, Son will look to make his mark in a fourth World Cup after finishing as the second-leading scorer in Asian qualifying with 10 goals, while adding four assists across 13 matches played. South Korea's captain remains the focal point of the attack and should be the team's first choice from the penalty spot. He's also likely to share a large portion of the corner- and free-kick duties with Kang-In Lee, increasing his already strong offensive upside. While his current stint with LAFC has been marked by a lack of goals, Son currently leads the MLS with eight assists, highlighting his playmaking ability. He should hold an almost guaranteed place in the lineup for a squad that is perfectly capable of threatening its first three rivals in the initial stage of the World Cup.