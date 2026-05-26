Son Heung-Min News: Seven shots in victory
Son had seven shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Son logged seven shots and completed three of six dribbles but was constantly swarmed by Seattle's defensive structure, with multiple markers collapsing on him at every touch, extending his MLS goal drought to 13 straight appearances. He still closes out the first half of the season as the league leader in assists with eight and goes into the World Cup break leading South Korea as captain. Son will head back to LAFC after the tournament with one clear mission, rediscover the finishing edge that once made him one of the Premier League's most feared attackers.
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