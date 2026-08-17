Son Heung-Min News: Wasteful in home defeat
Son Heung-Min registered four shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to San Diego FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.
Son was unable to add to his four goals and eight assists so far this season as LAFC lost 1-0. Son took four shots and was unable to put any on target. One shot in particular saw the former Spurs attacker mishit an open goal opportunity. He did also create three chances and took three corners, completing two of his three crosses in the game.
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