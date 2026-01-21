Fet had a solid outing against Manchester City on Tuesday, as he contributed to his third goal involvement in the Champions League this season by delivering the assist for Glimt's third goal, which was scored by Jens Petter Hauge. That said, Fet couldn't finish the game and was forced off in the 82nd minute due to an undisclosed injury that will need to be assessed ahead of next week's final league phase match against Altetico on Wednesday. If Fet is forced to miss the clash, a change will have to be made in the starting midfield, with Isak Maatta likely set to take on a larger role for Glimt.