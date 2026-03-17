Sondre Fet News: Scores opener from spot

Fet scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 win against Sporting CP.

Fet delivered a solid performance in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Sporting CP, scoring from the penalty spot after winning the foul himself to open the scoring, while adding one key pass, four tackles and one interception. The Norwegian continues to be an important piece in midfield thanks to his work rate, ability to carry the ball forward and impact in the final third. The midfielder has been a key contributor to his side's impressive Champions League run, having scored four goals and provided one assist.