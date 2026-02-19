Sondre Fet News: Scores opener Wednesday

Fet scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Inter Milan.

Fet opened up the scoring Wednesday with a strike in the 20th minute assisted by Kasper Hogh. It marked his third goal in the UCL this season to go along with his one assist. He was effective on the defensive end too as he won three tackles and intercepted two passes before he was subbed off in the 89th minute for Isak Maatta.