Sorba Thomas News: Assists equalizer Saturday

Thomas set up Louis Leroux's goal in the 62nd minute Saturday, a goal which earned Nantes a crucial point in the relegation battle. It marked his third assist of the season and his first since he recorded two on Jan. 10. He also recorded 11 crosses, his second-most in a match this season, and he recorded three accurate crosses for the sixth time this season. On the defensive end he intercepted one pass and made three clearances before he was subbed off in the 92nd minute for Marcus Coco.