Diaoune came off the bench in the 75th minute with his team down 2-1 and made an immediate impact. Bentaleb drew Lille even at 2-2 in the 77th and Diaoune gave them the lead just three minutes later with a screaming shot from just outside the box to give his team a 3-2 lead. Minutes have been hard to come by for the forward but the production has been there in his limited role. In his last three appearances he has two goal contributions, all coming off the bench. His next opportunity to get into the starting lineup will come Saturday versus Rennes.