Sota Kawasaki Injury: Fit for Saturday

Kawasaki (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against Stuttgart, according to manager Urs Fischer. "Sota is an option again."

Kawasaki is going to make his return to play after training this week, with the midfielder deemed fit for action again. This is huge for the midfielder as he tries to get some field time again, with his recent five games missed adding to his season total of 10 games missed through injury. With only two starts in six appearances while going unused quite often this season, the midferidler is likely to maintain a rotational role moving forward.