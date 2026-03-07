Sota Kawasaki News: Returns to bench
Kawasaki (undisclosed) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Stuttgart.
Kawasaki returns to the bench Saturday after training this week and being deemed fit for action again. The midfielder had missed the previous five matches which brought his season total to 10 games missed through injury. With only two starts in six appearances while going unused quite often this season, he is likely to maintain a rotational role moving forward.
