Sota Kawasaki headshot

Sota Kawasaki News: Staying with Mainz permanently

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Mainz have activated a clause to sign Kawasaki permanently, the club announced Friday.

Kawasaki was on loan from Japanese side Kyoto Sanga, but following this move, the midfielder will stay with the club beyond this season on a long-term deal. Kawasaki has made eight appearances (two starts) this season, but it seems Mainz certainly trust in his long-term potential.

Sota Kawasaki
FSV Mainz 05
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