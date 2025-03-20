Souleyman Doumbia Injury: Status uncertain for Saturday

Doumbia is still in the process of getting a visa, so his status for Saturday's game against the Earthquakes is uncertain, manager Dean Smith told media Thursday.

Doumbia is on loan at Charlotte from Standard Liege, but he's yet to make an appearance for the MLS club. It's unclear when he'll be able to debut, but even when his paperwork is completed, he might be nothing more than a depth option on the defensive line.