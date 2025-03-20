Fantasy Soccer
Souleyman Doumbia Injury: Status uncertain for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Doumbia is still in the process of getting a visa, so his status for Saturday's game against the Earthquakes is uncertain, manager Dean Smith told media Thursday.

Doumbia is on loan at Charlotte from Standard Liege, but he's yet to make an appearance for the MLS club. It's unclear when he'll be able to debut, but even when his paperwork is completed, he might be nothing more than a depth option on the defensive line.

Souleyman Doumbia
Charlotte FC
