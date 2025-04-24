Fantasy Soccer
Souleyman Doumbia headshot

Souleyman Doumbia Injury: Suffers hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:39am

Doumbia has been diagnosed with a "significant" hamstring injury and will be out for several weeks, manager Dean Smith told media Thursday.

Doumbia exited the 3-0 win over San Diego in the latter stages of the first half with an injury, and further tests revealed he's dealing with a hamstring problem. Tim Ream took his place in the defense in that match and could see an uptick in playing time going forward.

Souleyman Doumbia
Charlotte FC
