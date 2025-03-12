Fantasy Soccer
Souleyman Doumbia News: Loaned to Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Doumbia has been loaned to Charlotte from Standard Liege, according to his new club.

Doumbia is making the move from Belgium to the States for the remainder of the season, as he has been loaned to Charlotte until the end of December. He will occupy an international roster spot for the club, putting a bit more pressure on the defender to have a good spell with the club. The 28-year-old will likely need to integrate into the squad but should see anywhere from a rotational to starting spot.

