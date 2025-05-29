Souleyman Doumbia News: Plays off bench Wednesday
Doumbia (hamstring) played seven minutes off bench in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat against NYRB, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.
Doumbia made his return from the hamstring injury that sidelined him since late April. He featured for seven minutes in Wednesday's game and is expected to regain his starting role in defense in the coming games since he started four of his last five appearances prior to the injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now