Souleyman Doumbia headshot

Souleyman Doumbia News: Plays off bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Doumbia (hamstring) played seven minutes off bench in Wednesday's 4-2 defeat against NYRB, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Doumbia made his return from the hamstring injury that sidelined him since late April. He featured for seven minutes in Wednesday's game and is expected to regain his starting role in defense in the coming games since he started four of his last five appearances prior to the injury.

Souleyman Doumbia
Charlotte FC
