Soumaila Coulibaly Injury: Expected to train next week

Coulibaly (thigh) is expected to return to team training next week, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference, according to Nicolas Blanzat from Ici Breizh.

Coulibaly trained on his own this week as he continues to work back from a thigh injury and is expected to rejoin full team sessions next week, putting him on track to return for the Ti-Zefs. The center-back is a locked-in starter in the heart of the defense, so his absence leaves a real gap on the back line. In the meantime, Junior Diaz is in line to pick up increased minutes and take advantage of the opportunity.