Soumaila Coulibaly Injury: Option against OM

Coulibaly (thigh) is an option for Friday's clash against Marseille, coach Eric Roy said in the press conference, according to Ouest France.

Coulibaly returned to full team training this week and is an option again for Friday's clash against Marseille. The center-back has been an undisputed starter in central defense for the Ti-Zefs and should regain that role against the Olympians, pushing Junior Diaz back to a bench spot.