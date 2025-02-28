Soumaila Coulibaly Injury: Ruled out for Lyon

Coulibaly (undisclosed) was forced off at halftime of Sunday's match against Strasbourg with an injury that has proven to be significant, as he is out of the squad for Sunday's game against Lyon, coach Eric Roy said in a press conference.

Coulibaly will miss Sunday's game against Lyon with an undisclosed injury. There is no timeline for his return and his absence will require a change in the starting lineup since he has been a regular starter. Abdoulaye Ndiaye is expected to start in central defense.