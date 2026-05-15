Soumaila Coulibaly Injury: Season over

Coulibaly (leg) will not feature in Sunday's season finale against Angers, bringing his campaign to a premature end due to the reactivated tibial stress fracture, according to Ouest France.

Coulibaly ends the season with 14 tackles, 14 interceptions and 75 clearances across 16 Ligue 1 appearances, having been a reliable defensive presence when available before the stress fracture resurfaced. Coach Eric Roy had expressed hope of having him back on the pitch before the end of the campaign, but the delicate nature of the tibial stress fracture ultimately made his involvement impossible, with the club prioritizing his long-term health over any last-minute return.