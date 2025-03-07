Fantasy Soccer
Soumaila Coulibaly headshot

Soumaila Coulibaly Injury: Still recovering from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Coulibaly (undisclosed) is still recovering from his injury and will miss Sunday's match against Angers, coach Eric Roy said in a press conference.

Coulibaly was forced off at halftime against Strasbourg due to an injury that kept him out against Lyon. He has yet to recover and will miss a second straight game with no known timeline for his return. However, with Julien Le Cardinal back from injury, his absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup.

Soumaila Coulibaly
Brest
