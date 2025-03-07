Soumaila Coulibaly Injury: Still recovering from injury

Coulibaly (undisclosed) is still recovering from his injury and will miss Sunday's match against Angers, coach Eric Roy said in a press conference.

Coulibaly was forced off at halftime against Strasbourg due to an injury that kept him out against Lyon. He has yet to recover and will miss a second straight game with no known timeline for his return. However, with Julien Le Cardinal back from injury, his absence is unlikely to affect the starting lineup.