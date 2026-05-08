Soumaila Coulibaly Injury: Suffers stress fracture

Coulibaly (leg) is ruled out of Sunday's clash against PSG after reactivating a tibial stress fracture he suffered last season, according to coach Eric Roy, per Le Telegramme. "He reactivated a stress fracture in his tibia that he had last year. It would be good if he could get back on the pitch before going on holiday, so he doesn't leave as an injured player."

Coulibaly had already missed the Paris FC fixture and his absence is set to continue into the PSG clash, with Junior Diaz expected to step in to replace him. The tibial stress fracture is a delicate injury that requires careful management, and Brest will not rush him back before he is fully ready despite the coach's hopes of having him available for one of the final two fixtures of the campaign.