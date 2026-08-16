Soumaila Coulibaly News: Appears in practice match

Coulibaly (leg) returned to action in Sunday's friendly game against Newcastle.

Coulibaly came off the bench in the last preseason game, marking his comeback from an injury absence that kept him out since April. The defender is not yet expected to make consistent starts, and he may instead serve as an occasional replacement for Andrew Omobamidele. If he's given meaningful playing time at some point, the young defender could be a source of clearances given his height and aerial presence.