Soungoutou Magassa Injury: Likely available against Nice

Magassa (face) is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Nice after training with the team normally this week, coach Adi Hutter said in the press conference, per Luke Entwistle.

Magassa suffered a head injury and has missed the last six games due to this issue but should be back in the squad list for Saturday's clash after training normally with the team this week. That said, he has not been more than a bench option this season, so his return will not impact the starting squad.