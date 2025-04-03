Soungoutou Magassa Injury: Likely back against Brest
Magassa (face) should be available for Saturday's clash against Brest after training normally on Thursday, according to Jordan Briot from ASM FC.
Magassa has been sidelined since mid-February with a face injury but should be back for Saturday's clash as he has been training normally and was a late call last Saturday. That said, he started only two of his last seven games before the injury so his return will not impact the starting XI.
