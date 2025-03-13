Soungoutou Magassa Injury: Training individually Thursday

Magassa (face) was spotted training individually in running shoes on Thursday, suggesting he is not nearing a return yet, Luke Entwistle reports.

Magassa missed the last five games due to a face injury and is not nearing a return yet as he was seen running on his own in running shoes on the side rather than with the team on Thursday. He is likely targeting a return after the international break. That said, his absence does not impact the starting squad since he has mainly been a bench option this season.