Soungoutou Magassa

Soungoutou Magassa News: Plays off bench against OM

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Magassa (face) played five minutes off the bench against Marseille, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury and is an option moving forward.

Magassa made his return to the pitch against Marseille in their last contest after missing the previous eight games due to a face injury. That said, he should remain in a bench role for the final stretch of the season.

Soungoutou Magassa
Monaco
