Soungoutou Magassa News: Provides assist in loss

Magassa assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

Magassa returned to the starting lineup for the first time in four matches and recorded his first assist of the season, setting up Monaco's only goal for Denis Zakaria in the first half. He also made an impact defensively with four tackles, four interceptions, and two clearances. His next chance to contribute comes Tuesday against Benfica in the Champions League knockout stage.