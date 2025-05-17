Soungoutou Magassa News: Sees straight red

Magassa was shown a red card in the 53rd minute of Saturday's match against Lens.

Magassa will end the season suspended for the club, as he was sent off in Saturday's season finale. This will leave him suspended for the season opener next season. He ends the season starting in 13 of his 22 league appearances, notching one assist on seven chances created to go along with 18 clearances, 21 interceptions and 47 tackles in the defense.