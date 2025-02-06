Soungoutou Magassa News: Suspended via yellow cards
Magassa is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.
Magassa picked up his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions and will be suspended for the Ligue 1 match against Nantes on Feb. 15. His absence is unlikely to affect the lineup as he has not started any of the last four games.
