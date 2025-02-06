Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Soungoutou Magassa headshot

Soungoutou Magassa News: Suspended via yellow cards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Magassa is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Magassa picked up his third yellow card in the last ten games across French competitions and will be suspended for the Ligue 1 match against Nantes on Feb. 15. His absence is unlikely to affect the lineup as he has not started any of the last four games.

Soungoutou Magassa
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now