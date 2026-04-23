Stanis Idumbo Muzambo headshot

Stanis Idumbo Muzambo Injury: Set for shoulder surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Idumbo (shoulder) will undergo surgery and is ruled out for the remainder of the season, according to coach Sebastien Pocognoli.

Idumbo had managed just 22 minutes of action in 2026 before the injury struck, making the season-ending news a limited but still unfortunate blow for Monaco. The midfielder contributed one goal and one assist across 164 Ligue 1 minutes this campaign, appearing eight times off the bench, and will now focus entirely on his recovery from surgery ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Stanis Idumbo Muzambo
Monaco
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