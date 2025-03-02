Fantasy Soccer
Stanis Idumbo Muzambo headshot

Stanis Idumbo Muzambo News: Assist from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Idumbo assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Idumbo saw his first appearance in five matches Saturday, seeing 15 minutes off the bench late. He would bag an assist on the equalizer, finding Dodi Lukebakio in the 81st minute. This is only his second goal contribution of the season in nine appearances, with his other being a goal.

