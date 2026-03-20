Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Available versus Cagliari
Lobotka (quad) has recovered and could start against Cagliari on Friday, Sky Italy reported.
Lobotka has shaken off a muscular problem and could get the call over Frank Anguissaand Eljif Elmas in the midfield, returning from a two-game absence. He has logged exactly one tackle in his last three appearances (one won), registering two shots (zero on target), three clearances and one key pass over that span.
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