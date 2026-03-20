Stanislav Lobotka headshot

Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Available versus Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 12:54am

Lobotka (quad) has recovered and could start against Cagliari on Friday, Sky Italy reported.

Lobotka has shaken off a muscular problem and could get the call over Frank Anguissaand Eljif Elmas in the midfield, returning from a two-game absence. He has logged exactly one tackle in his last three appearances (one won), registering two shots (zero on target), three clearances and one key pass over that span.

Stanislav Lobotka
Napoli
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