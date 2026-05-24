Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Leaves Udinese bout in first half

Lobotka subbed out in the 37th minute of Sunday's fixture versus Udinese because of a muscular problem, Gianluca Di Marzio reported, after failing to record meaningful stats.

Lobotka managed the ball but didn't put up stats during his time on the pitch and required some medical assistance before bowing out before the interval. He's been an integral part of the squad for the fourth season on the trot, but he rarely fills the stat sheet or contributes offensively. He has scored and assisted once and posted 36 tackles, 21 interceptions and 32 clearances in 38 showings.