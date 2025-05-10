Fantasy Soccer
Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Option for Genoa game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Lobotka (ankle) "has returned to full training Friday, and we have one more day to take the best possible solution for him," coach Antonio Conte relayed.

Lobotka will avoid missing time after leaving early in the previous contest but could begin on the bench given his imperfect conditions. Billy Gilmour would start if that were the case. He has registered two key passes, six tackles (four won), 10 clearances and two blocks in the last five rounds.

