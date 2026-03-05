Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Ruled out for Torino tilt

Lobotka will skip Friday's match versus Torino because of a quad injury, TuttoSport relayed.

Lobotka isn't believed to be dealing with anything too serious, but hasn't been spotted in training late in the week and will miss at least one fixture. His next opportunity will come next Saturday versus Lecce. Billy Gilmour is set to start next to Elijf Elmas as Scott McTominay (thigh) is out again, but Frank Anguissa and Kevin De Bruyne might be available after lengthy absences in the midfield.