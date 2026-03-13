Stanislav Lobotka headshot

Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Will miss Lecce game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Lobotka (quad) won't be available Saturday, Radio Marte reported.

Lobotka has worked on the side for most of the week and won't be rushed back to avoid a more substantial injury. Billy Gilmour is expected to replace him again, possibly joined by Frank Anguissa or Scott McTominay (thigh). Lobotka will be re-evaluated ahead of the Cagliari game before the break.

Stanislav Lobotka
Napoli
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