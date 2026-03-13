Stanislav Lobotka Injury: Will miss Lecce game
Lobotka (quad) won't be available Saturday, Radio Marte reported.
Lobotka has worked on the side for most of the week and won't be rushed back to avoid a more substantial injury. Billy Gilmour is expected to replace him again, possibly joined by Frank Anguissa or Scott McTominay (thigh). Lobotka will be re-evaluated ahead of the Cagliari game before the break.
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