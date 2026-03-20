Stanislav Lobotka News: Starting vs. Cagliari
Lobotka (quadriceps) is in the starting lineup against Cagliari on Friday.
As expected, Lobotka is back in midfield and straight away into the starting lineup. The playmaker has started in 20 of his 23 Serie A outings this season, tallying one goal and one assist.
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