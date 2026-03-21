Stanislav Lobotka News: Very quiet versus Cagliari

Lobotka (quad) completed 47 passes, committed one foul and was booked in 55 minutes in Friday's 1-0 win over Cagliari.

Lobotka got the nod after sitting out two fixtures because of a small injury, but didn't pick up stats on either end, snapping a three-game streak with at least one tackle. He serves as a major ball handler but rarely puts up numbers. He has tallied three shots (one on target), three chances created and seven clearances in his last five displays. His return will reduce Billy Gilmour's minutes, although the two started together in this one, as Frank Anguissa is working his way back from an injury, and Scott McTominay played in a more attacking role.