Stanko Juric Injury: Late call against Girona

Juric (undisclosed) is dealing with discomfort and will be a late call for Tuesday's clash against Girona after not training with the team in recent days, coach Alvaro Rubio said in the press conference.

Juric will be assessed in the coming hours to see if he can feature in Tuesday's game against Girona after dealing with some discomfort and remaining an unused substitute in the game against Mallorca on Saturday. If he has to miss the game, his absence would force a change in the starting XI with Tamas Nikitscher a potential replacement in the midfield.