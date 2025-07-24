Menu
Stanley Nsoki Injury: Joins Union Berlin on loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 24, 2025 at 1:13am

Nsoki has joined Union Berlin on loan for the 2025/26 season, his new club announced.

Nsoki will play for Union Berlin on loan for the upcoming season. The former Paris Saint-Germain youth player already has solid experience, having won several titles with PSG and spent time at OGC Nice and Club Brugge. Nsoki signed for Hoffenheim in 2022 and has since made 52 Bundesliga appearances. The Frenchman will add a valuable option in Union's backline, although he is currently managing a muscular injury and has already started rehabilitation with his new club at the training camp in Herzogenaurach since Wednesday.

