Stanley Nsoki Injury: Out five to six weeks

Nsoki suffered a muscle injury to his calf and is expected to be sidelined for five to six weeks, though it's unclear when that timeline began, according to Bild.

Nsoki has been out for several weeks already and missed Union Berlin's preseason training camp in Austria, working only individually and appearing in no friendlies during that stretch. He briefly returned to the training pitch in early July before being sidelinedy. Nsoki is expected to miss the start of the campaign just months after joining Union permanently following his loan from Hoffenheim, a blow for a defense the club had hoped he would anchor. Zeno Van Den Bosch is expected to start alongside Leopold Querfeld in central defense during his absence, with a similar muscle issue having also disrupted the start of his previous season.